Melaka

With its remarkable history and attractive culture, the city of Melaka is a favourite tourist destination in Malaysia about 150 km southeast of Kuala Lumpur. This oldest Malaysian city on the Straits of Malacca that has seen the Sultanate of Malacca, the Portuguese, Dutch, British, and Japanese ruling, the Malayan Union, the Federation of Malaya, and finally, the formation of present-day Malaysia, is now a UNESCO world heritage site.