Location
In Melaka, we are at Taman Kota Laksamana, a classy township near the famous Jonker Street and Jalan Tengkera, where you can easily do your shopping. It's also close to the Melaka River and the historical site of A Famosa.
With its remarkable history and attractive culture, the city of Melaka is a favourite tourist destination in Malaysia about 150 km southeast of Kuala Lumpur. This oldest Malaysian city on the Straits of Malacca that has seen the Sultanate of Malacca, the Portuguese, Dutch, British, and Japanese ruling, the Malayan Union, the Federation of Malaya, and finally, the formation of present-day Malaysia, is now a UNESCO world heritage site.
Melaka is a carpe diem city: its relaxed pace of life and amazing local and global food are reminders to enjoy life to the fullest. Heritage buildings, riverside cafes, and vibrant night markets, including the famous Jonker Walk, enhance the charms of a city that is already an attractive place to live and work in with its low cost of living, healthcare facilities, and international schools.
