Melaka

With its remarkable history and attractive culture, the city of Melaka is a favourite tourist destination in Malaysia about 150 km southeast of Kuala Lumpur. This oldest Malaysian city on the Straits of Malacca that has seen the Sultanate of Malacca, the Portuguese, Dutch, British, and Japanese ruling, the Malayan Union, the Federation of Malaya, and finally, the formation of present-day Malaysia, is now a UNESCO world heritage site.

View open positions in Melaka

Living in Melaka

Melaka is a carpe diem city: its relaxed pace of life and amazing local and global food are reminders to enjoy life to the fullest. Heritage buildings, riverside cafes, and vibrant night markets, including the famous Jonker Walk, enhance the charms of a city that is already an attractive place to live and work in with its low cost of living, healthcare facilities, and international schools.

Our office