Location
In Labuan, we are at the Paragon Labuan, a modern commercial and residential complex. This brand-new development offers a convenient variety of restaurants, cafes, and shopping.
Labuan is a federal territory made up of the main island, Labuan Island, and six other small islands off the coast of Sabah. Its name comes from the Malay word, 'labuhan' which means harbour. Formerly a part of the Brunei Sultanate, it was ceded to the British Crown in 1846, before joining Malaysia in 1963.
Labuan is one of those rare gems that have yet to undergo excessive commercialisation, thus retaining its small-town charm and tight-knit community vibe. Despite its tiny size of just 92 km², Labuan has much to offer. Wreck diving sites, unspoilt beaches and World War II military attractions make it among Borneo’s most underrated destinations.
