Ipoh matches KL in urban amenities but charges you less for them, and with its negligible traffic, you’ll spend far less time in getting to the entertainment hubs, sports facilities, and health and education centres that this city contains. The rich historical architecture of Ipoh’s famous old town, cave temples, treasured museums, beautiful street murals, hip cafes, thrilling water park, and gorgeous nature are only some of the charms that make Ipoh a lovely place where you can live and work.