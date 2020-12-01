Location
Our office in Cyberjaya is located in iTech Tower, a 20-storey office building in the vibrant Shaftsbury Square. Easily accessible via major highways, it takes just 30 minutes to get to Cyberjaya from downtown Kuala Lumpur.
Established in 1997, Cyberjaya is the heartbeat of the Multimedia Super Corridor — a government-designated zone that aims to accelerate Malaysia’s push to become a modern, knowledge-based society.View open positions in Cyberjaya
Cyberjaya is a green township designed for sustainable living. It has an urban environment with almost half of its total development area reserved for public amenities and greenery. Cyberjaya is built upon a low carbon city framework, making it a model for sustainable future cities.
