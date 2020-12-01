Cyberjaya

Established in 1997, Cyberjaya is the heartbeat of the Multimedia Super Corridor — a government-designated zone that aims to accelerate Malaysia’s push to become a modern, knowledge-based society.

Living in Cyberjaya

Cyberjaya is a green township designed for sustainable living. It has an urban environment with almost half of its total development area reserved for public amenities and greenery. Cyberjaya is built upon a low carbon city framework, making it a model for sustainable future cities.

Our office