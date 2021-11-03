Legal & Compliance
We’re the department that makes sure trading on Deriv is safe and seamless for our clients. With constant product development and over 2 million users worldwide — and growing — this is no small job.
Our responsibility is managing regulatory compliance within the company. We perform a wide range of tasks, such as ensuring operational compliance with regulations, assisting with regulatory audits and annual statutory audits, conducting anti-fraud checks on clients, and analysing trade and payment activities for abuse. Our work is essential to the company’s sustainability and ambition.
“I started as an HR Operations Executive and recently moved to the Compliance department. I've never worked in Compliance before, so I'm grateful for the opportunity to learn and be in a new field. This job has taught me to look at things from different perspectives, and I aspire to continue learning and gain more knowledge as I go along.”