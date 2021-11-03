Finance & Accounts
In charge of managing the company’s financial and accounting health to ensure sustainable business growth, we are the department that’s always on the money! We control operational costs, pay the bills, and mitigate financial risks — making sure Deriv can continue to grow for our employees and our clients.
We ensure everything is accounted for accurately and in compliance with regulatory requirements. We deal with clients on payments-related queries daily and prepare reports for all relevant regulatory bodies. Each team member also handles regular reconciliations of balances and transactions that take place through third-party service providers and financial institutions with our internal data.
“As a team, we rely on teamwork. Everyone has a task to accomplish, and the team works well with excellent communication and constant discussions on improving and achieving our goal.
Deriv is constantly evolving. Every day is a new adventure. Everyone works together and supports each other to make things happen. We share the same vision and are always dedicated to the company mission.”