Business Intelligence
Our team leads the organisation in cultivating a data-driven culture as our company moves towards the future. We collect meaningful data and analytics to drive smart marketing decisions, optimise our business, and increase profitability.
We employ industry-standard practices when designing and improving data solutions for analytics, warehousing, and more. In this fast-paced environment, you’ll be involved in projects that have an impact on the direction and growth of the company. While you’ll have the opportunity to learn from experts, your ideas for improvement are welcomed as we move towards a data-driven company.
“Deriv is a fast-growing international company; things move rapidly, so complacency isn’t an option. We face new goals and challenges every day; there’s never a boring day at work. As a group of data enthusiasts, we want to make a difference in the company’s decision-making process. We’re curious and open to new approaches and technologies to reach the best solutions. Luckily, Deriv gives us the freedom and tools to do so.”