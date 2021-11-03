Back-end Development
Our department takes care of everything that happens behind the scenes when users perform actions on our website and platforms. Our teams work on back-end operations, trading, blockchain development, quality assurance, as well as payments. We work with the latest technologies in an environment that challenges us to do our best work.
We encourage cooperation and collaboration when it comes to improving, implementing, and delivering solutions. You’ll often find yourself working with various teams across the company to fulfil organisational and team goals. Everyone is supportive of any ideas and contributions that you bring to the team so that we all have a chance to spark positive change through effective and efficient solutions.
“Being a part of so many amazing projects has been a learning experience from the start. Not a day goes by that I don’t learn something — not only on a technical level but also from a broader human perspective. This company has great culture and structure that enable its employees to grow. Working at Deriv offers a prime opportunity to build an incredible career, and I look forward to evolving and advancing further.”