Critical

Important business Up to $10,000 * General business Up to $5,000 * Edge business Up to $2,500 *

*We may pay higher for critical bug reports on a case-to-case basis.

Critical severity issues present an enormous risk to our clients or to Deriv itself. They often affect relatively low-level components in our infrastructure. For example:

Arbitrary code/command execution on a server in our production network

Arbitrary queries on a production database

Bypassing our sign-in process, either password or 2FA

Accessing sensitive production user data and internal production systems

Payment-related vulnerabilities that could result in loss to our clients and the company

High

Important business Up to $5,000 General business Up to $2,500 Edge business Up to $1,000

High severity issues are generally more narrow in scope than critical issues, but they may expose sensitive client and company data to attackers. For example:

Cross-server scripting (XSS) that bypasses content security policy (CSP)

The ability to bypass verification, log in to clients’ accounts or devices, extract clients’ sensitive data, and perform actions without consent

Gaining access to back-end code, internal session cookies, or other sensitive information

Exploiting interactive logic issues that can cause loss to clients

Medium

Important business Up to $500 General business Up to $250 Edge business Up to $100

Medium severity issues allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to read or modify a limited amount of sensitive data. This data is usually less sensitive than the data exposed by high severity issues. For example:

The ability to access a limited portion of clients’ sensitive information, our back-end code, or internal information on GitHub

XSS that does not bypass CSP and does not execute unauthorised actions in another user’s session

Cross-site and server-side request forgery (without access to our internal network)

Subdomain takeover

Low

We’ll reward reports on low-level vulnerabilities only if they help us fix severe security issues, and we’ll decide the reward amount on a case-to-case basis.

Low severity issues expose an extremely limited amount of data. They may violate an expectation of how something is intended to work, but without privilege escalation or the ability to trigger unintended behaviour. For example: