Bug bounty program

Security is a collaboration. Report bugs and be rewarded.

About Deriv

We provide online trading services to over 2 million clients via desktop and mobile applications across multiple platforms.

Security is important to us. We continuously improve our products and services by collaborating with independent security researchers worldwide.

Send us an email with the report of a bug you found on Deriv trading platforms or apps.

Scope

Only Deriv assets are covered in this program. If you discover bugs on third-party apps, please report them to the respective owners. You may submit bug reports related to the following aspects of our business:

Important businesses

Our payment site: cashier.deriv.com

Our login site: oauth.deriv.com

Our WebSockets API: *.binaryws.com api.deriv.com

Our main trading platform: app.deriv.com*

*This only covers the functionalities handled by Deriv

Our legacy trading platform: smarttrader.deriv.com

General businesses

Our GitHub repositories:

github.com/binary-com

Our CFD trading application by Devexperts: dx.deriv.com

Deriv P2P: Our peer-to-peer payments app (Android app, iOS app)

Deriv GO: Our options trading app (Android app, iOS app)

Deriv X: Our CFD trading app by DevExperts (Android app, iOS app)

Our site for marketing campaigns: trade.deriv.com (third-party)

Edge businesses

Our site for static resources: static.deriv.com

Our tracking site: t.deriv.com

Our FIX feed server for Deriv X: fix.deriv.com

Our internal apps: *.deriv.cloud

Our weblog address: https://deriv.com/academy/

The following third-party apps are not covered in this program:

Our charting site: tradingview.deriv.com

Our graduate programme site: besquare.deriv.com

Our CFD trading platform by MetaQuotes: trade.mql5.com

Our community site: community.deriv.com

Out of scope vulnerabilities

Clickjacking on pages with no sensitive actions

Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) on unauthenticated forms or forms with no sensitive actions

Attacks requiring man in the middle (MITM) or physical access to a user's device

Previously known vulnerable libraries without a working proof of concept (PoC)

Open redirect — unless an additional security impact can be demonstrated

Output from automated vulnerability scanners without a PoC to demonstrate a specific vulnerability