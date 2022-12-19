Trade
Trade types
Trade with leverage and tight spreads for better returns on successful trades.
Earn a range of payouts without risking more than your initial stake.
Get the upside of CFDs without the downside of losing more than your stake.
Trading platforms
Trade on Deriv MT5, the all-in-one CFD trading platform.
A highly customisable and easy-to-use CFD trading platform.
A whole new trading experience on a powerful yet easy to use platform.
Trade multipliers on forex, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic indices with our mobile app.
Trade the world’s markets with our popular user-friendly platform.
Automated trading at your fingertips. No coding needed.
Our classic "drag-and-drop" tool for creating trading bots, featuring pop-up trading charts, for advanced users.
Markets
Trade the world’s largest financial market with popular forex pairs.
Enjoy trading asset prices derived from real-world or simulated markets.
Predict broader market trends and diversify your risk with stocks & indices.
Trade with leverage on the price movement of popular crypto-fiat pairs.
Trade natural resources that are central to the world's economy.
About us
Resources
Legal
Partner