Weekly market report - 08 Nov 2021
Gold fluctuated while the British pound had a rough week. Get the details in our weekly market report
Weekend trading on Deriv
Too busy to trade on weekdays? Try weekend trading on Deriv and take advantage of the markets that never sleep.
Market report
Weekly market report - 1 Nov 2021
The dollar struggled due to GDP data and the ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged. Read our report to find out how the markets performed and what’s in store.
Market report
Weekly market report - 25 Oct 2021
After starting the week with a bullish move, the EUR/USD pair failed to maintain its momentum by the week's end. Read how other markets fared in this week's report.
CFD
Beginners guide: the dos and don’ts of CFD trading
Wondering where to begin with the CFD trading? We have prepared the list of main dos and don’ts to help you get started.
Crypto
Cryptocurrency types you can buy and trade with on Deriv
A quick guide on the cryptocurrency types. Find out the main differences between the top cryptocurrencies and choose the ones you’d like to start trading with
Market report
Weekly market report - 18 Oct 2021
Nasdaq had its first major bullish week in the past month. Read more details, along with the other markets' performance, in this week's report.
Market report
Weekly market report - 11 Oct 2021
Prices of gold are taking a hit and EUR/USD makes a new yearly low. Read how the markets performed last week.
Crypto
Trading with crypto: Top 3 myths
Don’t want to trade crypto? Trade with crypto! Here is an easy step-by-step guide along with the most common myth debunked
Market report
Weekly market report - 04 Oct 2021
Gold prices are falling but is there a possibility of it bouncing back? Find out in this week's market report.
Demo account
Trading tips
Why beginners need to have an online trading demo account
Find out why you need an online trading demo account if you’re just starting your trading journey.
Market report
Weekly market report - 27 Sep 2021
Forex and gold were bearish last week. Read more about the resistance zones and support areas in our market analysis report
Stocks
CFD
What are stocks, how and where to trade them
Here’s a brief overview of what are stocks, how and where you can trade them.
Market report
Weekly market report - 20 Sep 2021
Is the upcoming FOMC policy going to affect the gold, forex, and Nasdaq markets? Read our weekly market report to find out.
Multipliers
Deriv multipliers: How they work
Find out what are multipliers, how you can amplify potential profits, and how trading with Deriv multipliers is different from leverage trading.
Market report
Weekly market report - 13 Sep 2021
Nasdaq hits record high. Read more in this week's market report.
Multipliers
How to trade multipliers on DTrader
This step-by-step guide will show you the basics of multipliers trading on Deriv’s easy-to-use online trading platform, DTrader.
Market report
Weekly market report - 06 Sep 2021
Prices of gold closed green for four weeks in a row and silver prices crossed the four-week high. Read our take on how the markets did last week.
Stocks
Market news
Will the rise of the Brazilian stock market continue?
Major players in the Brazilian investment market analyse the economic situation of the stock market and make predictions for the upcoming year.
Market report
Weekly market report - 30 Aug 2021
Gold prices held their three-week positive trend. Read our weekly report to find out how other markets performed.
Crypto
An easy guide on how to buy crypto on Deriv
Eager to jump on the crypto bandwagon? Here is how you can buy crypto with Deriv’s fiat onramp services and start trading.
Multipliers
4 features for better risk management on Deriv multipliers
Discover the tools you can use for better risk management in trading when you trade with Deriv multipliers.
CFD
Deriv MT5
Why the trading world loves the MT5 platform
Why is the MT5 platform so popular among traders? Here is everything you need to know about it, including its unique characteristics and security features.
Market news
Non-traditional banking: why it’s the Tesla of the financial industry
Does the new non-traditional banking trend impose a threat to brick and mortar banks? Find more about this ongoing competition in our blog.
Crypto
What is cryptocurrency?
Wondering what’s the crypto buzz about? Find all the basics of cryptocurrency trading and tips in our blog: what is cryptocurrency, why is it secure, and how to choose one for trading.
CFD
Top 3 advantages of CFD trading
Find out the biggest advantages of CFD trading and the easiest strategy for beginners to start a profitable trading journey.
Crypto
• 2 min read
A quick guide on cryptocurrency trading for beginners. Find out what crypto pairs, trade types, and platforms are available for crypto trading on Deriv.
Crypto
• 3 min read
Wondering why the entire world is going crazy about cryptocurrencies? Here are the main benefits of using crypto that will make you want to have it too
Trading tips
• 3 min read
Find out how to recognise the most common types of online trading scams, and how to identify legitimate trading platforms and brokers.
CFD
Synthetic indices
An introduction to synthetic indices trading
In this introduction to synthetic indices trading, learn what synthetic indices are and which platforms you can trade them on.
Trading robot
DBot
Automated trading: what you need to know
Find out what automated trading is, how trading robots work, and why you should use one.
Trading tips
Articles
Trading for beginners: top 3 tips on how to be a smart trader
Read our top 3 tips on trading for beginners and learn how you can become a smart trader in no time.
Market news
BeSquare by Deriv — the IT graduate programme for Malaysians
An IT graduate programme for fresh STEM graduates in Malaysia, where participants work with international teams and gain real-world work experience.
Trading tips
Useful tips on how to trade online
We outline useful tips on how to trade online by looking at how experienced traders trade. Based on the ebook ‘7 traits of successful financial traders’.
Forex
What is forex live trading?
Find out what forex live trading is, how currency pairs trading works, and how to begin trading foreign currency online.
CFD
What is CFD trading?
What are CFDs, how does CFD trading work, and how to trade CFDs on margin – everything you need to know in one place.
