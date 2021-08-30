Deriv blog

• 4 min read

Weekly market report - 08 Nov 2021

Gold fluctuated while the British pound had a rough week. Get the details in our weekly market report

• 5 min read

Weekend trading on Deriv

Too busy to trade on weekdays? Try weekend trading on Deriv and take advantage of the markets that never sleep.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 3 min read

Weekly market report - 1 Nov 2021

The dollar struggled due to GDP data and the ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged. Read our report to find out how the markets performed and what’s in store.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 25 Oct 2021

After starting the week with a bullish move, the EUR/USD pair failed to maintain its momentum by the week's end. Read how other markets fared in this week's report.

Tips on CFD trading on Deriv

CFD

• 5 min read

Beginners guide: the dos and don’ts of CFD trading

Wondering where to begin with the CFD trading? We have prepared the list of main dos and don’ts to help you get started.

Crypto

• 3 min read

Cryptocurrency types you can buy and trade with on Deriv

A quick guide on the cryptocurrency types. Find out the main differences between the top cryptocurrencies and choose the ones you’d like to start trading with

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 18 Oct 2021

Nasdaq had its first major bullish week in the past month. Read more details, along with the other markets' performance, in this week's report.

weekly market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 11 Oct 2021

Prices of gold are taking a hit and EUR/USD makes a new yearly low. Read how the markets performed last week.

Crypto

• 3 min read

Trading with crypto: Top 3 myths

Don’t want to trade crypto? Trade with crypto! Here is an easy step-by-step guide along with the most common myth debunked

weekly market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 04 Oct 2021

Gold prices are falling but is there a possibility of it bouncing back? Find out in this week's market report.

Demo account

Trading tips

• 5 min read

Why beginners need to have an online trading demo account

Find out why you need an online trading demo account if you’re just starting your trading journey.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 27 Sep 2021

Forex and gold were bearish last week. Read more about the resistance zones and support areas in our market analysis report

Stocks

CFD

• 5 min read

What are stocks, how and where to trade them

Here’s a brief overview of what are stocks, how and where you can trade them.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 20 Sep 2021

Is the upcoming FOMC policy going to affect the gold, forex, and Nasdaq markets? Read our weekly market report to find out.

The power of X conveying multipliers potentially amplifying profit similar to leverage trading

Multipliers

• 2 min read

Deriv multipliers: How they work

Find out what are multipliers, how you can amplify potential profits, and how trading with Deriv multipliers is different from leverage trading.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 13 Sep 2021

Nasdaq hits record high. Read more in this week's market report.

Screen of Deriv’s DTrader trading platform showing how to trade multipliers

Multipliers

• 2 min read

How to trade multipliers on DTrader

This step-by-step guide will show you the basics of multipliers trading on Deriv’s easy-to-use online trading platform, DTrader.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 06 Sep 2021

Prices of gold closed green for four weeks in a row and silver prices crossed the four-week high. Read our take on how the markets did last week.

Sign post showing the word IBOVESPA (Brazil stock market) and arrows pointing up

Stocks

Market news

• 5 min read

Will the rise of the Brazilian stock market continue?

Major players in the Brazilian investment market analyse the economic situation of the stock market and make predictions for the upcoming year.

Market report on Deriv

Market report

• 2 min read

Weekly market report - 30 Aug 2021

Gold prices held their three-week positive trend. Read our weekly report to find out how other markets performed.

How to buy crypto on Deriv with fiat money

Crypto

• 3 min read

An easy guide on how to buy crypto on Deriv

Eager to jump on the crypto bandwagon? Here is how you can buy crypto with Deriv’s fiat onramp services and start trading.

Man writing in notebook while looking at laptop, considering risk management in trading

Multipliers

• 2 min read

4 features for better risk management on Deriv multipliers

Discover the tools you can use for better risk management in trading when you trade with Deriv multipliers.

Deriv’s trader is analysing the MT5 platform

CFD

Deriv MT5

• 3 min read

Why the trading world loves the MT5 platform

Why is the MT5 platform so popular among traders? Here is everything you need to know about it, including its unique characteristics and security features.

Comparing non-traditional banking to the improved traditional banking services

Market news

• 3 min read

Non-traditional banking: why it’s the Tesla of the financial industry

Does the new non-traditional banking trend impose a threat to brick and mortar banks? Find more about this ongoing competition in our blog.

Discovering what is cryptocurrency with Deriv

Crypto

• 5 min read

What is cryptocurrency?

Wondering what’s the crypto buzz about? Find all the basics of cryptocurrency trading and tips in our blog: what is cryptocurrency, why is it secure, and how to choose one for trading.

Margin is one of the advantages of CFD trading on Deriv

CFD

• 3 min read

Top 3 advantages of CFD trading

Find out the biggest advantages of CFD trading and the easiest strategy for beginners to start a profitable trading journey.

A Deriv broker is learning cryptocurrency trading for beginners on Deriv

Crypto

• 2 min read

Cryptocurrency trading for beginners on Deriv

A quick guide on cryptocurrency trading for beginners. Find out what crypto pairs, trade types, and platforms are available for crypto trading on Deriv.

Crypto

• 3 min read

Why do you need to get in on the cryptocurrency action?

Wondering why the entire world is going crazy about cryptocurrencies? Here are the main benefits of using crypto that will make you want to have it too

The words “scam alert” on multiple yellow road signs, as a warning to avoid trading scams

Trading tips

• 3 min read

How to avoid trading scams

Find out how to recognise the most common types of online trading scams, and how to identify legitimate trading platforms and brokers.

CFD

Synthetic indices

• 5 min read

An introduction to synthetic indices trading

In this introduction to synthetic indices trading, learn what synthetic indices are and which platforms you can trade them on.

Trading robot

DBot

• 5 min read

Automated trading: what you need to know

Find out what automated trading is, how trading robots work, and why you should use one.

Top 3 tips on trading for beginners. Discover what they are to become a smart trader.

Trading tips

Articles

• 5 min read

Trading for beginners: top 3 tips on how to be a smart trader

Read our top 3 tips on trading for beginners and learn how you can become a smart trader in no time.

Two women looking at a laptop researching graduate programmes in Malaysia and BeSquare

Market news

• 2 min read

BeSquare by Deriv — the IT graduate programme for Malaysians

An IT graduate programme for fresh STEM graduates in Malaysia, where participants work with international teams and gain real-world work experience.

Man looking at virtual trading charts thinking about how to trade online on Deriv

Trading tips

• 4 min read

Useful tips on how to trade online

We outline useful tips on how to trade online by looking at how experienced traders trade. Based on the ebook ‘7 traits of successful financial traders’.

Deriv trader is checking different currencies while doing forex live trading

Forex

• 4 min read

What is forex live trading?

Find out what forex live trading is, how currency pairs trading works, and how to begin trading foreign currency online.

CFD trading on Deriv. Trade contracts for difference on margin

CFD

• 3 min read

What is CFD trading?

What are CFDs, how does CFD trading work, and how to trade CFDs on margin – everything you need to know in one place.

